Electric Vehicle Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 14th

Tesla, XPeng, and Li Auto are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, or support the production of electric vehicles and their underlying technologies, such as batteries and charging systems. These stocks often include automakers focused on electric vehicles as well as firms involved in the broader EV supply chain, and they typically reflect investor expectations about the growth and innovation in sustainable transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.97. The stock had a trading volume of 63,516,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,006,922. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $800.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.33, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.52 and a 200 day moving average of $318.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

NYSE XPEV traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. 12,450,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,293,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. XPeng has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $27.16.

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

LI stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,723,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228,085. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

