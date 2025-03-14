Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Down 51.5% in February

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Emmaus Life Sciences Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of EMMA traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 72,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,448. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 6.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Emmaus Life Sciences alerts:

About Emmaus Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.