Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Down 51.5% in February

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Emmaus Life Sciences Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of EMMA traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 72,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,448. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 6.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Emmaus Life Sciences
