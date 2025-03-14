Lbp Am Sa Sells 15,095 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,261 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15,095 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.3% of Lbp Am Sa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Tesla were worth $92,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,248.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after acquiring an additional 184,459 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tesla by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $240.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.49. The company has a market capitalization of $774.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.