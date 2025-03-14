Celestia (TIA) Price Tops $3.61

Celestia (TIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Celestia has a market capitalization of $509.74 million and $99.79 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for about $3.61 or 0.00004262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,108,760,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,108,547,506.848975 with 560,172,234.728926 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 3.61991628 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $103,803,363.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

