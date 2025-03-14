Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Republic Services by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 115,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,702,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.88.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.91 and a fifty-two week high of $240.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

