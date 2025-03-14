Short Interest in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Grows By 502.0%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 502.0% from the February 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ SINT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.16. 3,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,812. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. Sintx Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $45.60.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.