Impact Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,877 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $129.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.01. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $135.36. The firm has a market cap of $172.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This trade represents a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

