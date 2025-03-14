Electroneum Price Down 7.8% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $34.94 million and $15.45 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

