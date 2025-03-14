Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.92 million. Semtech also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.340-0.400 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SMTC. UBS Group began coverage on Semtech in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Semtech from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $79.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.25. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In other news, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050. This represents a 98.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,190. This trade represents a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,637 shares of company stock worth $1,472,726. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

