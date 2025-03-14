Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Tops $0.69 on Exchanges

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Virtuals Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Virtuals Protocol has a total market capitalization of $688.76 million and approximately $164.20 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtuals Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,823.63 or 1.00024571 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,675.14 or 0.98670254 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Virtuals Protocol

Virtuals Protocol’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official website is www.virtuals.io. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io.

Virtuals Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 649,501,196.01735942 in circulation. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.617321 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 477 active market(s) with $112,538,071.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using US dollars.

