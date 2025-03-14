EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

