Northwest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

