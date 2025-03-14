Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Up 604.5% in February

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 604.5% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 973,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:MIELY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.27. 86,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,877. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.57. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $38.48.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

About Mitsubishi Electric

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, Semiconductor and Device, and Others segments. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.