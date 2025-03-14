Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Up 604.5% in February

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 604.5% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 973,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mitsubishi Electric Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:MIELY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.27. 86,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,877. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.57. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $38.48.
About Mitsubishi Electric
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Electric
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- SentinelOne Insider Selling? Why Investors Should Stay Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.