Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 371,036 Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 371,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Select Water Solutions during the third quarter worth $483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 155,091 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 622,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 142,919 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 319.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 107,107 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Water Solutions

In other news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $957,053.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,825,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,811,417.84. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $349.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

