Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Takes $468,000 Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,615 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $263.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.08. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $543.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.