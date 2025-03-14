66,516 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

