Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $275.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $198.94 and a 52-week high of $277.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

