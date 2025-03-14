Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the February 13th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 372.0 days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

Bâloise stock remained flat at $201.18 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.55. Bâloise has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $201.18.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Featured Stories

