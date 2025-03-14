Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 1,546 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.59.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. This represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 569,785 shares of company stock valued at $44,474,738 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

