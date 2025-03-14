Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 1,546 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
Palantir Technologies stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.