Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IVV opened at $554.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $551.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $596.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

