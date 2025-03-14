DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. DocuSign updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.
DocuSign Stock Up 15.3 %
Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,251.90. This represents a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $50,516.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,825.60. This represents a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $9,665,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
