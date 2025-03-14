Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today – March 11th

Tesla, Arcadium Lithium, XPeng, NIO, and Baidu are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares in companies that design, manufacture, or support electric vehicles and related infrastructure, such as battery production and charging technology. These stocks represent investment opportunities tied to the growth and innovation within the global transition to electrified transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.46. The stock had a trading volume of 108,981,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,276,805. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

ALTM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,149,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,077,770. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. Arcadium Lithium has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALTM

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,404,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,183,931. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. XPeng has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPEV

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 75,678,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,440,290. NIO has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $93.43. 2,260,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,999. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average is $89.18. Baidu has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Read More