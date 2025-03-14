MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $2.00 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 46.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00114983 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

