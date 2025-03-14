Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $268,180,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,724,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,078 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,993 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,397 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VWO opened at $45.27 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

