Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,561 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 664,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,251,000 after buying an additional 139,459 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $149.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush set a $210.00 price target on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 6,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,148,094.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,454 shares in the company, valued at $33,593,634. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $517,959.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,639 shares in the company, valued at $117,073,269. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,391 shares of company stock worth $50,053,371 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

