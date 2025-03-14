Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $591.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $492.71 and a one year high of $718.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $662.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.