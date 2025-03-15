Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Bosideng International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BSDGY remained flat at $25.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 462. Bosideng International has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48.

Bosideng International Company Profile

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

