Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Bosideng International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BSDGY remained flat at $25.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 462. Bosideng International has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48.
Bosideng International Company Profile
