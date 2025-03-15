Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Mersen Price Performance
Shares of CBLNF stock remained flat at C$24.09 on Friday. Mersen has a 1 year low of C$20.78 and a 1 year high of C$40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.97.
Mersen Company Profile
