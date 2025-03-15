Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Golden Valley Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.

Golden Valley Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations. The company offers personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.