Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.
Golden Valley Bancshares Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.
Golden Valley Bancshares Company Profile
Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations. The company offers personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Valley Bancshares
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.