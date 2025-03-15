Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Short Interest Down 33.9% in February

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Altair International Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATAO traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,105. Altair International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Get Altair International alerts:

Altair International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Altair International Corp., a development stage company, operates in the metals and mining, and green technology sectors in the United States. It explores for lithium. The company’s flagship project is the Stonewall project comprising undivided interest in 63 unpatented placer mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,260 acres situated in Nye and Esmeralda counties, as well as 3 unpatented lode mining claims located in Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Altair International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.