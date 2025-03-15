Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Short Interest Down 33.9% in February

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Altair International Trading Up 7.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ATAO traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,105. Altair International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
Altair International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altair International
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Altair International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.