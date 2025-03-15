Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 88,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 361,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.
Neo Lithium Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.50. The stock has a market cap of C$958.79 million and a PE ratio of 43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Neo Lithium
Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neo Lithium
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.