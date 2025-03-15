Short Interest in China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Drops By 50.0%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

China Gas Price Performance

Shares of China Gas stock remained flat at $21.49 on Friday. 41 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. China Gas has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Get China Gas alerts:

About China Gas

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipelines, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.