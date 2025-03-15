Short Interest in China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Drops By 50.0%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
China Gas Price Performance
Shares of China Gas stock remained flat at $21.49 on Friday. 41 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. China Gas has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $26.25.
About China Gas
