Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 15.8% – Time to Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 571,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 160,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.17.
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.
