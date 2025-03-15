Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Down 43.6% in February

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 486,200 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the February 13th total of 861,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.0 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock remained flat at $2.22 during midday trading on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

