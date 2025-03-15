Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Marui Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MAURY traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 935. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. Marui Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.26.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $418.97 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.31%.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

