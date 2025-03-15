Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Maiden Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 21.4% of Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $276.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

