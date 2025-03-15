PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.59.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.10. The stock has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

