Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:NKRKY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.51. 386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

