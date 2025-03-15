Volution Group (LON:FAN) Trading Up 12.3% – Here’s What Happened

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 587.50 ($7.60) and last traded at GBX 583 ($7.54). Approximately 2,602,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 1,013,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 519 ($6.71).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.05) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday.

Volution Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 527.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 554.47.

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Volution Group had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 12.31%. Research analysts forecast that Volution Group plc will post 30.0441826 earnings per share for the current year.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

