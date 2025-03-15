Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $338,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $918.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The company has a market cap of $392.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $951.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $847.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,014.26.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,583. This trade represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

