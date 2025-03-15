Short Interest in Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Declines By 50.0%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 7.7 %

OTCMKTS:MHCUF traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $16.70. 7,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.