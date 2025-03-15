Short Interest in Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Declines By 50.0%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MHCUF traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $16.70. 7,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $17.26.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.
