NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Short Interest Update

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NEXE Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NEXNF remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. NEXE Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

About NEXE Innovations

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

