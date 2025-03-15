13,200 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

