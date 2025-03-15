Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 63,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $484.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.