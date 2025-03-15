Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 896,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.2% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $42,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 3,331,395 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 954,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,564,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,112,000 after purchasing an additional 957,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,351 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

