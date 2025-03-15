Zevin Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.41 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.54 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 91.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.77.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.