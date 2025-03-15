Nexity SA (OTCMKTS:NXYAF) Short Interest Update

Nexity SA (OTCMKTS:NXYAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the February 13th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nexity Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NXYAF remained flat at $26.85 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85. Nexity has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

Get Nexity alerts:

Nexity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nexity SA operates as a real estate company in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Residential Real Estate Development, Commercial Real Estate Development, and Other Activities segments. It develops new homes and subdivisions; and new or refurbished office buildings, high-rises, business parks, logistics facilities, retail property, and hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.