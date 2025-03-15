Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Short Interest Down 55.5% in February

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NMXS remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, and other medical facilities. It provides services in the areas, such as teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare, and telenephrology. The company offers a Telemed telemedicine platform, a system used to build a customized telemedicine management system for clients; digital paper, development engine, single pane of glass software, FDA cleared image viewers, and integration connectivity with approximately 43 hospitals based EMR systems; and telemedicine video conferencing equipment and USB clinical tools.

