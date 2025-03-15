Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Short Interest Down 55.5% in February

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Net Medical Xpress Solutions Price Performance
NMXS remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About Net Medical Xpress Solutions
