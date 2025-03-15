Associated Banc Corp Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut their price target on Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.04.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $313.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total value of $7,341,190.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,496,669.44. This trade represents a 46.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

