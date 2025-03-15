Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the February 13th total of 45,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Phio Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Phio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PHIO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.29. 144,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,689,282. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

